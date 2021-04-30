Conning Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SYF opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.
