Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,877,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

DRI opened at $146.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

