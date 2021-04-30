Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.26 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

