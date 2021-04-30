Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.74.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.44. 80,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,691,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

