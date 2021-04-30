Contrasting Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30% Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oblong and Synacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00

Synacor has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than Oblong.

Risk and Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synacor has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and Synacor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $12.83 million 9.71 -$7.76 million N/A N/A Synacor $121.85 million 0.72 -$9.02 million N/A N/A

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synacor.

Summary

Synacor beats Oblong on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

