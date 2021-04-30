Contrasting Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Principal Solar and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 0 6 4 0 2.40

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $44.13, suggesting a potential downside of 12.21%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 2.12 $214.00 million $2.39 21.03

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 8.75, meaning that its stock price is 775% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 7.67% 9.97% 3.02%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line. The company has 27,939 circuit miles of distribution lines. It also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company serves approximately 908 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. Portland General Electric Company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

