Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$9.50 Price Target at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been assigned a C$9.50 target price by research analysts at Cormark in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.29% from the company’s previous close.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

CTS stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.01. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

