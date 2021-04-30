Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Copa by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 682,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,719,000 after purchasing an additional 189,106 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $348,000.

NYSE CPA opened at $87.30 on Friday. Copa has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

