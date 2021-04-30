Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average is $115.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

