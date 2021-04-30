Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,274 shares of company stock worth $11,486,133 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.83.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

