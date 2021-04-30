Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Nordson by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

NDSN stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $153.01 and a 1 year high of $223.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

