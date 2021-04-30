Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIKE by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 991,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $131,801,000 after buying an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $63,891,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $133.26 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

