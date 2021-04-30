Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.37 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

