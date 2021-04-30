Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

