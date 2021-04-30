Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.75.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$4.56. The company has a market cap of C$887.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.