Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $43,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $153.72 and a 1 year high of $269.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

