Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,780 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 2.7% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $49,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

