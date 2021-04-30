Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 253.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,374,268.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

