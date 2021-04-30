Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

