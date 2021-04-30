Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $340.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

