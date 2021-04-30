Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $256,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

DE stock opened at $376.39 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

