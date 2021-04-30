Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $588,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $212.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

