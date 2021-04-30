Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Corning also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company had a trading volume of 213,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,684. Corning has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.80.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,825,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

