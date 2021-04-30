Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,163. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.91.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.