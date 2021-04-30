Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.91

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.91 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 65.90 ($0.86). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 957,965 shares.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The firm has a market cap of £162.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

