CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $1,100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $878.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $604.96 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $860.49 and its 200-day moving average is $875.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $5,728,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,111,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

