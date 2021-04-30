CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.220-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $465 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.63 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 11.200-11.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $16.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $878.84. The company had a trading volume of 199,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $860.49 and its 200-day moving average is $875.61. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $604.96 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

