Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.11 and its 200 day moving average is $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

