Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $371.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,345. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

