CoTrader Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,997.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $15,997.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

