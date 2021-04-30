Courage Miller Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.