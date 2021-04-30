Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.14. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,319. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $90.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

