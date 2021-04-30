Cowen Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -378.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

