Cowen Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.79. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -378.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.