Cowen Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

