Cowen Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
