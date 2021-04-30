CPUchain (CPU) Trading Up 53.4% Over Last Week

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, CPUchain has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. CPUchain has a total market cap of $78,023.73 and $79.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 47,496,750 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPUchain

