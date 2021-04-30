Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,020 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,007.75 ($13.17).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 892 ($11.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 874.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 888.74. The company has a market capitalization of £31.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.34.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

