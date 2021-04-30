Credit Suisse Group Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $89.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.45.

ES stock opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,675,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,076,000 after buying an additional 98,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Eversource Energy by 491.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

