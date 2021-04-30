Credit Suisse Group Increases Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $83.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.