Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.