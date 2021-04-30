Credit Suisse Group Raises eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $90.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.23.

eHealth stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $70.66. 30,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,739. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

