Credit Suisse Group Raises New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $14.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.54.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 119,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.