Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $1.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.33%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.