Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $104.00. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. Euronext has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

