CRISPR Therapeutics AG Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $10.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will earn $10.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.04. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.31) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $220.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

