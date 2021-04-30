CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $7.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,483,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

