Crocs, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Strong Sell” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Crocs by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,927,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

