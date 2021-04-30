Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

COIHY traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $50.32.

COIHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

