Cronos Group (CRON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRON stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

