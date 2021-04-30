Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In related news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

