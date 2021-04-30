Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after buying an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

